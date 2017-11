Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium:

* Poland’s Bank Millennium plans to issue 10-year subordinated bonds worth up to 700 million zlotys ($198.63 million) on Dec. 7, it said in a statement on Monday

* The bonds will be issued as part of Millennium' 2-billion zlotys bond issue approved in 2015 ($1 = 3.5242 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)