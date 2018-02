BRIEF-Pollard Banknote Announces The Acquisition Of International Gamco

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pollard Banknote Ltd.:

* POLLARD BANKNOTE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL GAMCO

* POLLARD BANKNOTE . - PURCHASE PRICE WAS FUNDED FROM EXISTING POLLARD BANKNOTE CASH RESOURCES & AVAILABILITY UNDER OUR EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES

* POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD. - TOTAL ACQUISITION PURCHASE PRICE IS $17.6 MILLION

* POLLARD BANKNOTE . - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S NET INCOME PRIOR TO AMORTIZATION OF RELATED PURCHASE PRICE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

* POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD. - ACQUISITION OF GAMCO HAS CLOSED AND IS NOT CONTINGENT ON ANY APPROVALS OR FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: