Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pollard Banknote Ltd.

* Pollard Banknote announces Q3 financial results

* Pollard Banknote Ltd - Qtrly ‍sales $70.7 million $62.7 million​

* Quarterly net income per share (basic and diluted) increased to $0.20 per share​