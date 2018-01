Jan 11 (Reuters) - POLMED SA:

* SIGNS A 4.2 MILLION ZLOTY CONTRACT WITH PGNIG FOR PROVISION OF MEDICAL SERVICES

* PROVISION OF SERVICES TO PGNIG OF MAXIMUM ESTIMATED VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IS FOR PERIOD BETWEEN JAN. 1, 2018 AND DEC. 31, 2019

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ALSO OTHER CONTRACTS WITH PGNIG ABOUT WHICH CO INFORMED ON JAN. 9, THE TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF AGREEMENTS IS 10.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)