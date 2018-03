March 2 (Reuters) - POLSKA MEAT SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MARCH 29 ON PLAN OF MOVING CO’S SHARES TRADING TO MAIN MARKET OF WSE

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MARCH 29 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUANCE OF 8 MILLION SERIES D SHARES

* PLANS TO OFFER SERIES D SHARES TO IBERDIGEST GROUP SL BASED IN GIRONA, SPAIN