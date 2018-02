Jan 31 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB:‍​

* ‍ADIDAS LAUNCHES POLYGIENE IN ITS TERREX CC VOYAGER SHOE - A BREAKTHROUGH FOR POLYGIENE​

* ‍POLYGIENE NOW IS INTRODUCED IN ADIDAS TERREX CC VOYAGER MODEL WITH SALES START FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* ‍INITIALLY, A SMALLER VOLUME IS BEING LAUNCHED.​