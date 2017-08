BRIEF-Polygiene increase financial targets for period 2017-2022

July 5 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR POLYGIENE FOR PERIOD 2017 - 2022

* EBIT MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT AT LATEST IN YEAR 2022

