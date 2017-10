Aug 10 (Reuters) - POLYTEC HOLDING AG:

* H1 SALES 348.3 MILLION EUR, UP 6.7 PCT‍​

* H1 EBIT EUR 31.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAX EUR 22.6 MILLION, UP 74.2%

* FORESEES SLIGHT GROWTH IN BOTH GROUP SALES AND OPERATING RESULTS IN THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR