Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware Lp:

* POPE RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $47.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITHOLDERS $2.92 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT​

* ‍EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE 59 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP, AND 76 MMBF FOR FUNDS, INCLUDING TIMBER DEED SALES​

* ‍ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL RESIDENTIAL LOT SALES FROM CO‘S HARBOR HILL PROJECT TOWARDS 2018​ END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: