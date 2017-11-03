FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pope Resources reports Q3 revenue $18.8 mln
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2017 / 1:26 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Pope Resources reports Q3 revenue $18.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware LP

* Pope Resources reports third quarter income of $1.7 million

* Q3 revenue $18.8 million

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP- ‍expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 111 and 115 MMBF, including timber deed sales​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - ‍expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 111 and 115 MMBF, including timber deed sales​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - ‍as a percentage of total harvest, volume sold to domestic markets in Q3 2017 decreased to 62% from 65% in Q3 2016​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per unit $0.38​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.