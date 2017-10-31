FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Popular Inc announces qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.19​
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Popular Inc announces qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.19​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Popular Inc

* Popular, Inc. Announces third quarter financial results

* Popular Inc - ‍net income of $20.7 million for q3 of 2017, reflecting $79.4 million in hurricane-associated expenses and an income tax benefit of $20.0 million​

* Popular Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.19​

* Popular Inc qtrly ‍net interest income$378.2 million versus $374.5 million

* Popular Inc - ‍ while hurricane irma struck co’s operations in florida, neither co’s operations nor those of co’s clients in region were materially impacted​

* Popular-By third week of Oct, debit and credit card purchase activity from clients stood at about 55% to 65% when compared to pre-hurricane activity​

* Popular- sees Q4 revenues further negatively impacted in amount representing additional $5 million - $20 million from Q3,excluding impact on valuation of MSRS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.