Nov 2 (Reuters) - PORSCHE SE:

* HAS ACQUIRED SINGLE-DIGIT VENTURE STAKES IN MARKFORGED INC AND 3D PRINTING SPECIALIST NOT YET PUBLICLY KNOWN‍​

* INVESTMENT VOLUME FOR BOTH INVESTMENTS IS IN THE SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zb6KUZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)