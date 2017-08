June 7 (Reuters) - PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE:

* PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE: PORSCHE SE PURCHASES APPROXIMATELY 97 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN PTV PLANUNG TRANSPORT VERKEHR AG

* ‍AGGREGATE INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EURO 300 MILLION​