Jan 24 (Reuters) - Porter Bancorp Inc:

* PORTER BANCORP REPORTS 2017 NET INCOME OF $37.5 MILLION OR $6.15 PER SHARE COMPARED TO 2016 NET LOSS OF $2.7 MILLION OR ($0.46) PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.31

* NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $8.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $7.8 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017