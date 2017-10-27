FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Portland General Electric reports Q3 EPS of $0.44
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Portland General Electric reports Q3 EPS of $0.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Portland General Electric announces third quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍settlement reached on all issues in 2018 general rate case​

* ‍company is reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20-$2.35 per diluted share​

* PGE joined western energy imbalance market on Oct. 1​

* Q3 revenue $515 million versus $484 million year ago‍​

* Sees 2017 ‍depreciation and amortization expense between $340 million and $350 million​

* Sees 2017 ‍operating and maintenance costs between $555 million and $575 million​

* ‍PGE is engaged in bilateral negotiations with owners of existing regional resources to fill its capacity need​

* Following outcome of bilateral talks & waiver process, co may request approval from OPUC to issue RFPs for remaining capacity need​

* Since issuing IRP, co has identified potential benchmark wind resource that could have nameplate capacity of up to about 300 MW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.