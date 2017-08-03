BRIEF-Portland General Electric signs bond purchase agreement with certain institutional buyers​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co:

* Portland General Electric - ‍on aug 2, co and certain institutional buyers in private placement market entered into a bond purchase agreement​

* Portland General Electric - under ‍agreement co would sell to buyers aggregate principal amount of $225 million of co's first mortgage bonds in two tranches​

* Portland General Electric says ‍both series of bonds will bear interest from their issue date at an annual rate of 3.98 pct​

* Portland General Electric - ‍first tranche of $75 million, with a maturity in 2048, was issued on august 2, 2017

* Portland General Electric - second tranche of $150 million, with a maturity in 2047, is expected to be issued and funded on or about november 21, 2017