3 days ago
BRIEF-Portland General Electric signs bond purchase agreement with certain institutional buyers​
#Bonds News
August 3, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Portland General Electric signs bond purchase agreement with certain institutional buyers​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co:

* Portland General Electric - ‍on aug 2, co and certain institutional buyers in private placement market entered into a bond purchase agreement​

* Portland General Electric - under ‍agreement co would sell to buyers aggregate principal amount of $225 million of co's first mortgage bonds in two tranches​

* Portland General Electric says ‍both series of bonds will bear interest from their issue date at an annual rate of 3.98 pct​

* Portland General Electric - ‍first tranche of $75 million, with a maturity in 2048, was issued on august 2, 2017

* Portland General Electric - second tranche of $150 million, with a maturity in 2047, is expected to be issued and funded on or about november 21, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2vmYOyt Further company coverage:

