Feb 5 (Reuters) - Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd

* Says shareholder, Qing Shao decreased stake in the company to 1.6 percent from 8.1 percent

* Says Chongqing-based investment fund increased stake in the company to 6.5 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6sFZDV

