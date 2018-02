Feb 8 (Reuters) - CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 30 MILLION EUROS ($36.7 million) VERSUS YEAR-AGO LOSS OF 86.5 MILLION

* 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME UP 4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO AT 264 MILLION EUROS

* PHASING-IN CET1 CAPITAL RATIO RISES TO 13.5 PERCENT AT END 2017 VERSUS 10.4 PERCENT AT END-2016

* 2017 OPERATING COSTS FALL 5.5 PERCENT TO 268 MILLION EUROS