Jan 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest retailer Sonae :

* Q4 TOTAL RETAIL SALES 1.56 BLN EUROS, UP 7.3 PCT VS YEAR AGO; FOOD RETAIL SALES UP 6.8 PCT AT 1.07 BLN EUROS

* TOTAL RETAIL SALES UP 6.9 PCT IN 2017 TO 5.55 BLN EUROS WITH GROWTH IN ALL UNITS; FOOD RETAIL UP 5.4 PCT

* SAYS WORTEN APPLIANCE STORES HIT SALES OF JUST OVER 1 BLN EUROS FOR FIRST TIME IN 2017, UP 10 PCT

* SAYS REINFORCED MARKET SHARE IN 2017