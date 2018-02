BRIEF-Post Holdings Announces Plan To Close Clinton, MA Facility

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO CLOSE CLINTON, MA FACILITY

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ITS PLAN TO CLOSE ITS CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CLINTON, MASSACHUSETTS

* POST HOLDINGS INC - FACILITY EMPLOYS ABOUT 180 EMPLOYEES AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY AUGUST 2019

* POST HOLDINGS INC - CO WILL ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH UNION REPRESENTING HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT CLINTON FACILITY

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH UNION TO DETERMINE IMPACT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT FOR UNIONIZED WORKERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: