FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 7, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍pricing of its previously announced senior notes offering of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2027​

* Post Holdings Inc - in addition, size of notes offering was increased from $500.0 million to $750.0 million

* Post Holdings - ‍pricing of notes due 2027 at 105.5 percent of principal amount plus accrued interest from February 14, 2017, for a yield to worst of 4.871 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.