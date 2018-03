March 8 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION TERM LOAN

* POST HOLDINGS INC - TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024

* POST HOLDINGS - ‍AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00PCT OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00PCT​

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ‍REPRICING OF TERM LOAN IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE ANNUAL CASH INTEREST BY APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION​