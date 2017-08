June 29 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings Inc says entered into a joinder agreement no. 2 - SEC filing

* Post Holdings - joinder no. 2 provided for an incremental term loan of $1.0 billion under company's existing amended and restated credit agreement

* Post Holdings Inc says will use net proceeds to finance its previously disclosed acquisition of Latimer Newco 2 Limited Source text: (bit.ly/2tuLTK9) Further company coverage: