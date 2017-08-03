FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93
August 3, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post holdings reports results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.93

* Q3 sales $1.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Post Holdings Inc - management expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures, inclusive of Weetabix, to range between $200-$220 million

* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $140 million-$160 million

* Post Holdings Inc - updated its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA range to be between $975-$990 million, inclusive of Weetabix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

