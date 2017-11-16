BRIEF-Post Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:
* Post Holdings reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Post Holdings Inc - non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $26.5 million were recorded in Q4 of 2017 within active nutrition segment
* Post Holdings Inc - expects fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.14 billion -$1.18 billion
* Post Holdings Inc - expects fiscal year 2018 capex, exclusive of pending acquisition of Bob Evans, to range between $220-$230 million
* Post Holdings Inc - in FY 2018, expects to incur integration costs for Weetabix and Bob Evans of about $25 million