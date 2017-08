June 22 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* PRESS RELEASE - POSTMEDIA ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF INFOMART

* DEAL FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $38.25 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED FOR DEBT REPAYMENT

* AMOUNT EQUAL TO 15% OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID INTO ESCROW TO SATISFY CLAIMS ARISING UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* INCLUDED IN TRANSACTION ARE INFOMART'S MEDIA MONITORING BUSINESS, DIRECT FEED BUSINESS, PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OPERATIONS

* CO'S UNIT POSTMEDIA NETWORK TO SELL ITS MEDIA MONITORING DIVISION INFOMART TO MELTWATER NEWS CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: