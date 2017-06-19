FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Potash Ridge secures offtake agreement for valleyfield SOP production
June 19, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Potash Ridge secures offtake agreement for valleyfield SOP production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Potash Ridge Corp

* Potash Ridge secures offtake agreement for valleyfield sop production

* Potash Ridge Corp - an offtake agreement with a supplier of fertilizer products in north america, for up to 10,000 tonnes per year

* Potash Ridge Corp - preliminary non-binding, multi-year agreement is by company's wholly-owned, quebec-based subsidiary, valleyfield fertilizer corp

* Potash Ridge Corp - definitive binding terms of contract are expected to be finalized in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

