BRIEF-Potlatch and Deltic Timber to combine to create leading timberland REIT and lumber manufacturer

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp
* Press release - potlatch and deltic timber to combine to create leading timberland reit and lumber manufacturer
* Potlatch Corp - Potlatch raises annual dividend from $1.50 to $1.60 per share
* Potlatch Corp - Share repurchase authorization of $54 million remains in place
* Potlatch Corp - Combined co is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $3.3 billion and a total enterprise value of over $4.0 billion
* Potlatch Corp - Deltic stockholders will receive 1.80 common shares of potlatch stock for each common share of deltic that they own
* Potlatch Corp - Following close of transaction, Potlatch stockholders will own approximately 65% of combined company
* Potlatch Corp - Following close of transaction, Deltic stockholders will own approximately 35% of combined co on a fully diluted basis
* Potlatch Corp - Agreement also provides for Deltic to convert to a REIT structure, effective at closing date of transaction
* Potlatch Corp - Combined company expects to realize approximately $50 million after-tax cash synergies and operational efficiencies
* Potlatch Corp - Board of combined company will comprise eight directors from Potlatch and four directors from Deltic
* Potlatch Corp - Both companies intend to maintain dividend payments through completion of transaction
* Potlatch - As part of REIT conversion process, Deltic’s accumulated earnings & profits to be distributed to combined co stockholders through dividend
* Potlatch - Co, Deltic Timber have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: