Jan 29 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE $175.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $174 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* ‍ON OCTOBER 22, 2017, POTLATCH AND DELTIC TIMBER ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER​

* ‍OUTLOOK DOES NOT CONSIDER ANY INCREMENTAL OPERATING RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PENDING MERGER​