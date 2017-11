Nov 16 (Reuters) - POU CHEN CORP :

* Says its three units planed to sell totaling 28.9 million shares of Evermore Chemical Industry, to Aica Kogyo Co Ltd , at T$20 per share

* Total transaction amount is T$577.3 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BvXcxj ; goo.gl/8dNg78 ; goo.gl/bKJiDU

