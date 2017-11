Nov 10 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp:

* Power Financial reports third quarter and nine-month financial results and dividends

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.82

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍impact of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma And Maria reduced qtrly net earnings per share by C$0.177​

* Says qtrly earnings per share C‍$0.65​

* Says qtrly ‍adj earnings per share C$0.82​