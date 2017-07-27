FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Power Integrations Q2 earnings per share $0.46
July 27, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Power Integrations Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Power Integrations Inc

* Power Integrations reports second-quarter financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $107.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $111 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49.3 percent

* Q3 revenue view $113.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

