Nov 28 (Reuters) - Power Root Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 119.7‍​ MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 9.7‍​ MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 99.3‍​ MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍​12.2 MILLION RGT

* BOARD PROPOSES A SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2018‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2Ah2fXu) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)