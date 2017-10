Oct 16 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 30.0 MILLION​

* ‍POXEL DID NOT GENERATE SIGNIFICANT REVENUES IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍LOOKING FORWARD TO INITIATING PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR IMEGLIMIN IN JAPAN DURING Q4 OF THIS YEAR​