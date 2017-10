Sept 21 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 9.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE NO REVENUE VERSUS NO TURNOVER YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​9.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR €34.9 MILLION‍​

* PLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS IMEGLIMIN PHASE 3 PROGRAM DURING Q4 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)