* ‍IMEGLIMIN PHASE 2B TRIAL IN 299 JAPANESE PATIENTS ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS FOR ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* ‍POXEL RECENTLY COMPLETED END OF PHASE 2 MEETING FOR IMEGLIMIN WITH JAPANESE REGULATORS AND PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍OVERALL, STUDY SHOWED THAT IMEGLIMIN WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED​