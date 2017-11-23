FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPB Group posts qtrly net profit of ‍382​ mln rgt
November 23, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-PPB Group posts qtrly net profit of ‍382​ mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - PPB Group Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit ‍381.966​ million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 1.08‍​ billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 983.7 million rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 381.4 million rgt

* Group’s main business segments expected to perform satisfactorily in 2017

* Overall group financial results will continue to be supported by business performance of wilmar‍​

* Grains and agribusiness segment expected to perform satisfactorily for rest of financial year‍​

* Performance of consumer products segment is expected to remain stable for rest of financial year‍​‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2jRhz98) Further company coverage:

