FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) -

* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing

* Says intend to apply to list common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “PQG”

* Says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co , Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are among the underwriters to IPO

* Says Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also among the underwriters to IPO

* Says intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.