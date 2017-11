Nov 28 (Reuters) - WPP Plc:

* ‍FORD MOTOR COMPANY VERBALLY INFORMED WPP THAT THEY ARE CONSIDERING THEIR FUTURE INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL MARKETING MODEL

* FORD ALSO SAID IT ‍WANTS TO ENTER INTO A FURTHER AGREEMENT WITH WPP FOR A PERIOD TO BE AGREED IN 2018​

* ‍WPP IS CONSIDERING PROPOSAL AND IS IN DISCUSSION WITH FORD ON NEXT STEPS​