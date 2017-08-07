FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences to acquire Symphony Health Solutions
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences to acquire Symphony Health Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pra Health Sciences Inc

* Pra health sciences to acquire symphony health solutions, a leading provider of integrated health data and analytics delivered as cloud-based solutions

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍enters into definitive agreement to acquire symphony health solutions for upfront cash payment of $ 530 million​

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍transaction expected to be immediately accretive to pra health sciences’ adjusted net income per diluted share​

* Says ‍symphony health is expected to generate revenues in excess of $200 million in calendar year 2017​

* Pra health sciences - entered debt financing commitments with pnc bank for amounts that are sufficient to provide funds necessary to consummate deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

