Oct 10 (Reuters) - PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* IN Q3 VALUE OF CONTRACTED FACTORING SERVICES AT 169.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16 PERCENT YOY

* IN 9-MONTH VALUE OF CONTRACTED FACTORING SERVICES AT 513.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 29 PERCENT YOY

* SIGNS CONTRACTS WITH 152 NEW CLIENTS IN Q3

* TOTAL VALUE OF LIABILITIES IN PORTFOLIO AT 153.7 MILLION ZLOTYS ON SEPT. 30 , UP 32 PERCENT YOY