Oct 3 (Reuters) - PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* UNDER 2017-2020 STRATEGY SEES 2019 ROE HIGHER THAN 20 PERCENT THANKS TO ONLINE PROCESSES

* UNDER NEW STRATEGY SEES THAT BY 2020 VALUE OF REVENUE GENERATED BY PRAGMAGO TO REACH LEVEL OF 55 % OF CO'S TOTAL REVENUE