FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.06

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍Q2 production averaging 5,872 boe/d a 66 percent increase over same period in 2016​

* Prairie Provident Resources - plan to defer portion of Q4 development to 2018, which will lower expected exit production to between 6,000-6,500 boe/d​

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍targeting lower end of previous 2017 guidance range and forecasting a capital budget of approximately $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.