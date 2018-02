Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* PRATT & WHITNEY IMPLEMENTS SOLUTION TO PW1100G-JM

* PRATT & WHITNEY - RELEASED REVISED CONFIGURATION AS SOLUTION TO ISSUE OF KNIFE EDGE SEAL ON HPC AFT HUB AFFECTING SUBPOPULATION OF PW1100G-JM ENGINE

* PRATT & WHITNEY - ‍HAS BEGUN IMPLEMENTING SOLUTION TO PW1100G-JM​ AND PRODUCTION ENGINE DELIVERIES INCORPORATING THE CHANGE WILL BEGIN IN EARLY MARCH