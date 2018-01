Jan 25 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR ACHIEVES DIVIDEND ARISTOCRAT STATUS; DECLARES 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* PRAXAIR INC - DECLARED A 5% INCREASE IN COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 82.50 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: