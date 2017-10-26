FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Praxair reports Q3 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items
October 26, 2017

BRIEF-Praxair reports Q3 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Praxair reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.50 excluding items

* Q3 sales $2.922 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.83 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.78 to $5.83

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion

* Quarter-End backlog of ‍$1.5 billion; includes four new project wins in U.S. And Asia​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

