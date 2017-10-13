FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics
October 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics at Kangqiao Industrial Park in Shanghai, China

* Praxair Inc - ‍Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018 to support company’s commissioning and production schedule​

* Praxair Inc - ‍ signed a long-term contract to supply nitrogen, high purity oxygen, helium and other gases to Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation​

* ‍Will build, own and operate two air separation plants that will provide approximately 600 tons per day of nitrogen to HLMC

* Praxair Inc - ‍Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
