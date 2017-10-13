BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:
* Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics at Kangqiao Industrial Park in Shanghai, China
* Praxair Inc - Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018 to support company’s commissioning and production schedule
* Praxair Inc - signed a long-term contract to supply nitrogen, high purity oxygen, helium and other gases to Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation
* Will build, own and operate two air separation plants that will provide approximately 600 tons per day of nitrogen to HLMC
* Praxair Inc - Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: