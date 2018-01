Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prd Energy Inc:

* PRD ENERGY INC - ‍PRD EXPECTS ITS GERMAN SUBSIDIARIES TO BE DISSOLVED BEFORE END OF Q1 OF 2018​

* PRD ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON LIQUIDATION & DISSOLUTION PROCESS

* PRD ENERGY INC - ‍PRD EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ITS LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION AND FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF ITS LIQUIDATION IN Q2 OF 2018​