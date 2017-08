July 12 (Reuters) - PRECIO FISHBONE AB

* PRECIO FISHBONE IS ONE OF THE WINNERS OF STATISTISKA CENTRALBYRÅN'S FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT PROCUREMENT "RAMAVTAL FÖR IT-KONSULTER"

* INCLUDING OPTIONS, DEAL DURATION IS 4 YEARS, STARTING AT TURN OF YEAR

* INCLUDING OPTIONS, DEAL DURATION IS 4 YEARS, STARTING AT TURN OF YEAR

* DEAL HAS TOTAL ORDER VALUE AT ABOUT SEK 160 MILLION