Jan 15 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics:

* NEW CEO FOR PRECISE BIOMETRICS APPOINTED

* SAYS ‍HAS TODAY APPOINTED STEFAN K PERSSON TO NEW CEO​

* SAYS ‍STEFAN K PERSSON IS TODAY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT BO HOME WITHIN BANG OLUFSEN GROUP​

* SAYS ‍CURRENT CEO HÅKAN PERSSON RESIGNS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)